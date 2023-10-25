Crestline hotel worker injured in shooting following altercation

An investigation is underway in a San Bernardino County mountain community after a gunman opened fire on an employee at a cabin hotel in Crestline.

The violence was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. at Sleepy Hollow Cabins and Hotel There, an employee got into an altercation with multiple people and someone in that group opened fire, shooting the worker.

“To hear something like this is extremely shocking because we don’t have anything like that that happens in our area,” said Emily Cabral, who lives in Crestline.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the violence and detained the individuals who were involved in the fight with the employee. It is unclear how many people were involved.

The employee was taken to an area hospital to treat their wounds. Sheriff’s deputies did not say how severe those injuries were.

“I’m going to be praying for him,” said Braydon Arroyo, who also lives in Crestline.

Officials said in addition to the employee, one other person was hurt. The extent of that person’s injuries was not made clear.

The identities of those involved in the shooting, including the name of the victim, were not released.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.