Security camera video shows thieves cutting through a metal gate and smashing a storefront window before racing in and out of a South Los Angeles sneaker shop with stacks of shoe boxes.

The break-in was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Friday at Rich LA, a clothing and shoe store in the 2100 block of West Century Boulevard in the Gramercy Park area southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Security cameras captured the masked thieves, one wearing hoodie with the words "Free Jeff" in block letters on the back, break into the store and grab armfuls or clothes and boxes of high-end shoes.

One of the thieves used a hand tool to open a door to a rear storage area, where the burglars grabbed more boxes of shoes.

They left in a white late model Mercedes Benz SUV and a newer model white Chevy Camaro.

Five burglars are sought in the crime, which follows a July 11 daylight theft at the same store. About one week ago, the store posted video of three men walking into the store and immediately grabbing shirts and other items off a rack before scrambling out the door.