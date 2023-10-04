CSU student assistants secure union vote for historic student union

Student assistants from California State University (CSU) campuses have secured the right to vote on forming a union with the California State University Employees Union (CSUEU), setting the stage for the largest undergraduate student union in U.S. history.

They aim to have a stronger voice in university decision-making processes, hold management accountable, and promote the core mission of equity, especially for first-generation and minority students.

Leah Baker, a student at CSU Monterey Bay, looks forward to supporting the student assistant union, emphasizing the importance of accountability in fulfilling CSU's promises to students and staff.

Many CSU student assistants face challenges such as low wages, absence of sick time or health insurance, and a 20-hour weekly work cap. Some union staff responsibilities have also shifted to student assistants, further reducing their benefits.

In April, student assistants launched their unionization efforts, collecting over 8,500 signatures in support of a union election. The California Public Employment Relations Board has certified their "showing of interest," paving the way for a 20,000-strong student union—an unprecedented achievement.