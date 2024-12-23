Culver City

Culver City police offer extra holiday home patrols

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police in Culver City are helping residents protect their homes as they travel for the holiday season. 

The police department is offering extra patrols in neighborhoods as part of their “Vacation Check Program” to help those families who are out of town. 

In a post on social media, the department said that officers will conduct periodic patrol checks at residences so homeowners can enjoy their vacation with a little extra peace of mind.

Those interested in the program are advised to sign up before their departure by visiting the Police Department front desk or by calling 310-253-6208 between 7am-5pm.

