Cuties Donates 2.5 Million Mandarins for Healthcare Workers

The donation of 100,000 31-pound bags of the popular mandarins equates to roughly $500,000, according to the company.

By City News Service

Healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at 28 Southern California hospitals will enjoy free Cuties mandarins in their break rooms beginning Thursday, thanks to the citrus company's donation of 2.5 million mandarins.

"We are overwhelmingly thankful for all their hard work and fearless efforts in fighting this global pandemic,'' according to the company.

The list of hospitals receiving the citrus snacks includes Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Children's Hospital Los Angeles; Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena; UCLA Harbor Hospital; USC Hospital Verdugo Hills - Glendale; and Arcadia Methodist Hospital.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

