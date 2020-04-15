Cuties Donates 2.5 Million Mandarins for Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at 28 Southern California hospitals will enjoy free Cuties mandarins in their break rooms beginning Thursday, thanks to the citrus company's donation of 2.5 million mandarins.

The donation of 100,000 31-pound bags of the popular mandarins equates

to roughly $500,000, according to the company.

"We are overwhelmingly thankful for all their hard work and fearless efforts in fighting this global pandemic,'' according to the company.

The list of hospitals receiving the citrus snacks includes Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Children's Hospital Los Angeles; Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena; UCLA Harbor Hospital; USC Hospital Verdugo Hills - Glendale; and Arcadia Methodist Hospital.

