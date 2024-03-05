DA to announce charges against suspected DUI driver that killed three women in Pomona

Charges will be announced Tuesday against a suspected DUI driver in a crash that killed three women in Pomona over the weekend.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón and Pomona Police Capt. Todd Samuels are expected to announce the charges at a 1 p.m. press conference.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday at White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the location reported two women dead at the scene. They rushed three other people to a hospital, where another woman died from her injuries. Two others suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Police contacted Victor Siharath, the lone occupant inside the SUV at the crash scene and “determined he was driving while impaired,” according to a police statement. The 36-year-old Pomona resident was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving.

One of the victims was identified by her family as Yesenia Ochoa. She was raising her young nephew, Bryan Gonzalez, and was in the process of legally adopting him.

"She was a loving mother and I feel like her time was way too short," Gonzalez said in tears. "I was supposed to take care of her, and she was strict, but she always did what was best for me."

The other victims were identified as Ochoa's sister-in-law, Alejandra Olaez and another woman identified as Lorena Morales.

Pomona police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 909-620-2048.