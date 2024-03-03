Three women killed in two-vehicle crash triggered by suspected drunken driver

A suspected drunken DRIVER in an SUV triggered a two-vehicle crash in Pomona that killed three women and injured two other people, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday at White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the location reported two women dead at the scene. They rushed three other people to a hospital, where another woman died from her injuries. Two other people suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Police contacted Victor Siharath, the lone occupant inside the SUV at the crash scene and “determined he was driving while impaired,” according to a police statement. The 36-year-old Pomona resident was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving.

It was unclear whether Siharath suffered any injuries.

Pomona police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 909-620-2048. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.