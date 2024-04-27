Car slams into Leimert Park home in deadly crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt overnight after a car crash-landed into a Leimert Park home, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Obama Boulevard. There, two vehicles crashed, causing one to shear a fire hydrant before crashing into a home. The other vehicle caught fire in the crash.

Neighbors said the impact was so loud that it woke them up early in the morning.

“Loud bang and I got up and saw the water in the air,” Marion Sadler recalled. “We came out and saw a car in the house and a person on the ground.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Three people aged 18 to 30 were taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

One person died at the scene. Authorities did not release that individual’s name nor did they release details about them such as their age or gender.

According to Sadler, an elderly woman lives in the home where the car crashed. That person was not harmed and was taken in by her neighbor.

Those who were injured were believed to all have been passengers in the vehicles involved in the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash.