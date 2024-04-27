Two shootings within two miles from each other in Long Beach leave at least one person dead

Two separate shootings just hours apart and within two miles of each other Friday night left at least one man dead, according to Long Beach police.

One of the shootings occurred at 58th Street and Orange Avenue and the second happened along Cerritos Avenue.

The first robbery took place during an armed home invasion. Long Beach police responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. Friday about an armed man breaking into a home along the corner of 68th Street and Cerritos Avenue.

Upon arriving, police reportedly saw a man with a gun standing in the yard.

He refused to leave and when SWAT officers were preparing to head in, a police officer fired his weapon.

The armed man standing in the yard was struck in the upper body. Paramedics treated him at the scene and rushed him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A replica firearm was found at the scene, according to police.

The homeowner and officers were not injured during the incident.

A couple of hours later at around 11:45 p.m., an officer spotted a man shooting at another person outside of a liquor store.

When the officer went after him, both the gunman and the victim took off running in opposite directions.

The officer opened fire, striking the gunman. According to investigators, the gunman was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police said they recovered a firearm in the area where the shooting took place.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.