One Killed, One in Critical Condition After Wrong Way Crash

A beloved dance instructor was killed in a wrong way crash in Fontana late Friday night, authorities said.

Family members identified the victim of the crash as George Estrada, owner of a Riverside dance studio. Estrada was traveling southbound on Sierra Ave. when he was struck by a gray Mercedes that was driving on the wrong side of the road, authorities said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where Estrada died. The driver of the Mercedes is in critical condition, according to Fontana Police Department.

A witness said that the gray Mercedes was driving extremely erratically before the crash and almost hit his car. After the crash, the witness tried to get both drivers out of their cars.

"I did my best to open the cars but both vehicles had their cars locked," said the witness. "Both drivers were unconscious."

The driver is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash, according to police.