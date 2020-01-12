Fontana

One Killed, One in Critical Condition After Wrong Way Crash

Estrada was driving on Sierra Ave. when he was struck by a gray Mercedes that was driving on the wrong side of the road.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A beloved dance instructor was killed in a wrong way crash in Fontana late Friday night, authorities said.

Family members identified the victim of the crash as George Estrada, owner of a Riverside dance studio. Estrada was traveling southbound on Sierra Ave. when he was struck by a gray Mercedes that was driving on the wrong side of the road, authorities said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where Estrada died. The driver of the Mercedes is in critical condition, according to Fontana Police Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Fontana 3 hours ago

Beloved Dance Instructor Killed in Wrong Way Crash

Eagle Rock 3 hours ago

Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes Into Eagle Rock Home

A witness said that the gray Mercedes was driving extremely erratically before the crash and almost hit his car. After the crash, the witness tried to get both drivers out of their cars.

"I did my best to open the cars but both vehicles had their cars locked," said the witness. "Both drivers were unconscious."

The driver is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash, according to police.

This article tagged under:

FontanaWrong way crash
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us