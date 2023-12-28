Dangerously high surf expected in SoCal's coast for last weekend of the year

It's a dream come true for surfers, with large waves and high surf expected to pound much of the Southern California coastline Thursday and into the weekend; but forecasters warn the conditions could be dangerous and raise the risk of flooding.

"This tremendous wave energy entering the coastal waters will generate extremely dangerous conditions at the beaches (Thursday) morning through this weekend," according to the National Weather Service. "... Swell heights and periods will drop off briefly (Thursday night) into Friday, before the next strong wave front arrives for this weekend.''

Forecasters said the conditions will have "coastal flooding impacts" through Saturday.

Los Angeles County

A high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for all Los Angeles County beaches, including Catalina Island. According to the NWS, waves of 7 to 12 feet are anticipated, accompanied by dangerous rip currents. Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes Beach could see localized sets of 15 to 20 feet.

"Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways," according to the NWS. "Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

Water flooded streets Thursday Dec. 28, 2023 in an Oxnard neighborhood as a Pacific storm produced strong swells along the Southern California coast.

Orange County

In Orange County, the coastal flood and high surf advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Forecasters said Orange County beaches will see waves of 6 to 10 feet, with sets of up to 12 feet in northern Orange County.

Forecasters said the area could receive some light to moderate rain Friday night into Saturday, and there's a chance of some light rain Sunday. According to the NWS, there is a "slight chance of light rain in Pasadena on New Year's Day," when the Rose Parade will make its way along Colorado Boulevard.

Ventura County

Coastal flood and high surf warnings are in effect for Ventura County beaches through Saturday night. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with local sets up to 20 feet are possible. The waves have the potential to damage piers and jetties.

"Please stay away from the water," the Ventura County Fire Department said in a message on X. "Multiple rescues have been made. Numerous areas have been flooded and resulted in injuries."

Due to the anticipated high surf, all public beaches in Oxnard will be closed Friday through Sunday, the city announced.

Massive waves rolling into Ventura beaches as swells reach 15 to 18 feet and some sets close to 20 feet. Waves poured over the walls separating the beach from homes causing flooding in Pierpoint and damage to homes. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News on Dec. 28, 2023.