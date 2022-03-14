Darsha Philips, Alex Rozier Join KNBC as Reporters

NBC4 announced Monday that journalists Darsha Philips and Alex Rozier have joined the station as full-time reporters. Philips will start March 26 reporting on weekends and dayside during the week. Rozier will report dayside weekdays starting April 11.

As a freelancer for the station since 2018, Philips has covered every shift from early mornings on Today in LA to the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. during the week, as well as reporting on weekends. Her hard work, creative approach to stories and deep knowledge of communities throughout Southern California have been a valuable addition to the news team.

Philips has covered every major local news story in the region, including Space Shuttle Endeavour’s return to Los Angeles, the Montecito mudslides, the San Bernardino terror attack and many wildfires. Before landing at NBC4, Philips worked at KABC-TV in Los Angeles and at previous stations in Sacramento and Billings, Montana. She graduated from UC Irvine and pursued a degree in Architecture at UCLA.

Philips was born in Canada, moved to the U.S. at 8 months and grew up in Arcadia. She lives with her husband and children in Inglewood along with their rescue dog. She is a self-proclaimed foodie and loves to cook Indian food, carrying on her Sri Lankan mother’s tradition.

Rozier comes to NBC4 from WFAA in Dallas, Texas and previously worked in several other markets including KOMU8 News in Columbia, Missouri; KHQ in Spokane, Washington; and KING 5 in Seattle.

The award-winning reporter has an extensive background, covering major stories that include being the lead reporter on the hostage synagogue standoff in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas and Super Bowl 49 in Phoenix. In 2017, he made international news as the journalist who stepped off an Amtrak train minutes before it derailed.

As a Minnesota native and University of Missouri graduate, Rozier has a passion for food and singing, and has been known to sing at friends’ weddings upon request. He’s making the move from Dallas with his partner and looks forward to joining the NBC4 family and calling Los Angeles home.