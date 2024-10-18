SoCal gears up for Day of the Dead celebrations. Here's a list of some events

Southern California is getting ready to celebrate an old Mexican tradition that honors and celebrates loved ones who have departed this earth.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 1 and 2, but events to kick off the colorful cultural event are already set to take place in October.

The celebration usually honors the life of the deceased with colorful offerings and altars, which may include photos, favorite dishes, candles, flowers, especially the bright orange cempasúchil, confetti, and sugar skulls, along with bread and items that once belonged to the person.

The first Day of the Dead, also known as All Saints' Day, honors deceased children and infants. This day is also referred to as “Day of the Innocents.”

November 2, All Souls' Day, honors all the adults.

Here’s a list of some Day of the Dead events:

Los Angeles County

Oct. 19 – Nov. 2: Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Downtown Día de Los Muertos will offer a two-week exhibition featuring altars created by local artists, family activities, free film screenings and a parade. The opening ceremony is on Saturday, the 19th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Nov. 2: The Plaza Olvera Día de Los Muertos Festival will entertain the family and display colorful alters, free sweet bread and ceremonial blessings, along with Aztec dancers. Schedule of events here.

Oct. 26: Hollywood Forever 25th annual Día de Los Muertos. The largest celebration outside of Mexico will feature more than 100 alters, live music, and Aztec dancers. The all-day event has three entry windows. Tickets and schedule events here.

Oct. 26: Plaza de la Raza celebrates the 14th annual El Velorio with live music, art exhibitions and much more. The event is for those 21 and over. Tickets are available here.

Oct. 26: San Pedro 12th annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival. The free event will include alter displays, live entertainment, artisan craft vendors, catrina costume contests and more. More info here.

Oct. 26: Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy paper mache sculptures throughout Third Street, live folkloric dances, mariachi music and catrinas up to 14 feet tall. More information here.

Oct. 27: Día de Los Muertos, Forest Lawn, Glendale. The Glendale and Covina Hills locations will host the annual celebration from Noon to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will display alters, folkloric dances, mariachi music and more. Click here for more information on this free event.

Nov. 2: Self Help Graphics, Día de Los Muertos, Los Angeles. The organization is inviting everyone to its 51st annual celebration at the East LA County Civic Center Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orange County

Oct. 26: Mainplace Mall invites everyone to join the fun activities of this cultural event where families can get their face painted, participate in workshops, and enjoy performances among other things. Click here for a schedule of events.

Nov. 1: Santa Ana Parks and Recreation will celebrate the third annual Día de Los Muertos with altars, art making, face painting, games, and snacks for the whole family. The 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be at the Roosevelt-Walter Community Center.