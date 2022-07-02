Delta Offers $10,000 Incentive for Passengers to Leave Oversold Flight

Would you leave a flight for $10,000?

Delta Airlines offered some of its passengers $10,000 to leave an oversold flight on Monday.

The flight was traveling in the Midwest from Michigan to Minnesota but Delta had oversold seats.

They offered $10,000 to each passenger who volunteered to leave the flight. At least five passengers agreed to the offer.

Delta has not commented on what happened but on Thursday the CEO apologized for delays and cancellations that have been happening over the past couple of weeks.

Airlines all across the country have been experiencing high levels of flight delays and cancellations as travel rates have reach pre-pandemic levels.