Deputies open fire when driver rams muscle car into patrol car in Long Beach

The subject of a domestic violence call was shot and killed in a confrontation with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Long Beach.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

Deputies opened fire on a man armed with a knife in a deadly shooting that followed a domestic violence call in Long Beach.

Deputies were called at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 15900 block of Indiana Avenue in Paramount on a restraining order violation call. They spoke with the victim, then saw the subject of the report drive past the home.

He was seen driving east on Artesia Boulevard in Long Beach, approaching Downey Avenue, before stopping the muscle car at the intersection. Deputies pulled in behind the driver, who then reversed the car and crashed into the front of a sheriff's department patrol car.

The sheriff's department cruiser ended up wedged under the rear of the muscle car.

The man got out of the car carrying a knife, and deputies opened fire. The man died at the scene.

One deputy was injured in the confrontation. Details about the injuries were not immediately available.

The intersection of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard will be closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

