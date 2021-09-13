earthquake

Did You Feel It? Magnitude-3.6 Earthquake Shakes Thousand Oaks

The earthquake struck at 7:59 a.m., with the epicenter near Thousand Oaks in Ventura County.

By Maggie More

USGS

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake shook the Thousand Oaks area on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 7:59 a.m. PST, with the epicenter about 3.1 miles north-northwest of Thousand Oaks in Ventura County.

According to the USGS, weak shaking was felt nearby through Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, Inglewood and Long Beach, and as far away as Santa Maria.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

