Did You Win? Mega Millions Numbers Drawn

The estimated jackpot is $313 million.

By City News Service

 The numbers in Tuesday night's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 34, 52, 58, 59, 62 and the Mega number is 4.

The estimated jackpot is $313 million.

The drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

