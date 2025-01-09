‘Didn't take it seriously.' Altadena resident is grateful to be alive after Eaton Fire destroys home

An Altadena man who lost everything to the Eaton Fire said he’s grateful to be alive after he and his loved ones escaped from the unforgiving brush fire.

Brizona Kraft, who lived near the 900 block of Beverly Way, said he was notified of the evacuation order around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday and initially ignored the call to leave.

“I just laid there because I’m used to going through tragedy living in California 30 years, right? But I just took it for granted …” he said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kraft’s home was along a stretch of Lake Avenue that was consumed by the brush fire on Wednesday. Several homes and businesses were destroyed in the blaze’s path, as the fire ripped through the community.

Kraft said as he and his family evacuated their home, he saw flames about half a block away from his home. He said because the fire had not reached the western part of Lake Avenue at the time, he thought his home was safe. However, he returned to the area about five hours later and saw everything ablaze.

The Green Family stayed behind to keep fire away from their home and try to save Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena, a place that dates back 110 years.

“The house is totally engulfed in flames, the secondary home behind it, it’s gone. The car, it’s gone. The trailer, it’s gone,” the Altadena resident said. “Everything is gone and I didn’t take it seriously. I didn’t grab anything because I’m like, ‘OK, we’re going to be all right.’”

One firefighter told NBC4 their crews are stretched thin, prompting them to focus on getting the public to safety.

“The problem is it’s everywhere,” Kraft said. “There’s nothing they can do. All they can do really is get the people out and that’s what I was told – they’re just getting the people out.”

As of Wednesday evening, five people died in the Eaton Fire. While several Altadena residents grapple with their loss, Kraft said there’s a sense of gratitude in his community.

“I think most people are kind of in this shock but accepting kind of shock where they just, you’re in shock,” he said. “You’ve accepted it, you understand and just happy to be alive.”

Lolita Lopez talks to a woman who lost everything in the Eaton Fire.