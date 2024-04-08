A series of violent and deadly incidents that happened across Los Angeles County Monday morning was being investigated as being connected.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC4’s I-Team that the discovery of two children on the 405 Freeway in Culver City is linked to a murder investigation in Woodland Hills and a deadly crash in Redondo Beach.

The first incident was reported at around 4:30 a.m. when first responders arrived on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Howard Hughes Parkway and Sepulveda Boulevard exit to discover an infant and a child.

The baby girl, who may be between 5 and 6 months old, was declared dead at the scene while another girl, who may be between age 7 and 9, was taken to a hospital for “moderate injuries,” according to the California Highway Patrol.

Then about 30 minutes later, a deadly crash was reported on Pacific Coast Highway near Vincent Street in Redondo Beach.

"Emergency services responded and located the unresponsive female driver, who was pronounced deceased by paramedics from the Redondo Beach Fire Department,'' Redondo Beach police said.

Then at around 7:35 a.m. more than 30 miles away from the crash site, the Los Angeles Police Department got a call about a “possible victim down” at the Montecito Apartments on the 6200 block of Variel Avenue in Woodland Hills.

Responding officers discovered one person dead at the location.

“While conducting their investigation homicide detectives learned of two additional incidents that occurred earlier in the morning, one on the 405 Freeway involving two young children and a second in Redondo Beach involving a traffic collision,” the LAPD said in a social media post.

LAPD NEWS: Today, around 7:35 a.m., Topanga area officers responded to the 6200 block of Variel Avenue for a radio call related to a body found at the location. Valley Bureau Homicide detectives responded to the scene. (1/5) — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 8, 2024

“At this time, Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are working with the California Highway Patrol on the incident involving the two children and believe it is connected to the Topanga homicide scene.”

The LAPD also confirmed it’s working with the CHP as well as Redondo Beach Police Department and the LA County Coroner’s Office to determine how the deadly incidents are related.