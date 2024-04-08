Fatality investigation on 405 Freeway in Culver City, several lanes closed

The California Highway Patrol has shut down several lanes on the 405 Freeway in Culver City to investigate a fatality.
According to CHP, a request for an ambulance was made around 4:30 a.m.
One person was confirmed dead.
A SigAlert was issued for northbound I-405 at Centinela Avenue. Lanes 5 and 6 will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.