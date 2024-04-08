Culver City

Fatality investigation on 405 Freeway in Culver City, several lanes closed

By Elizabeth Chavolla and Nyree Arabian

The California Highway Patrol has shut down several lanes on the 405 Freeway in Culver City to investigate a fatality. 

According to CHP, a request for an ambulance was made around 4:30 a.m.

One person was confirmed dead.

A SigAlert was issued for northbound I-405 at Centinela Avenue. Lanes 5 and 6 will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

