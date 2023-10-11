Disneyland bumps up ticket prices, lowest-demand tickets hold steady

A trip to visit Mickey Mouse got a little more expensive Wednesday, with Disneyland unveiling revamped ticket prices that include increases for all but the days with the lowest demand.

The lowest single-day, one-park ticket will remain at $104 per day, the same price it has been for four years. All other ticket tiers -- based on demand -- increased by roughly 4% to nearly 9%, with the highest demand days increasing to $194, up from $179.

The cost of Magic Key annual passes also increased, along with the use of the Genie+ in-park app, for which the cost will be at least $30 and ranging upward depending on the day of the visit. The cost of parking also went up, with basic general parking increasing by $5 to $35.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disneyland representative said in a statement.

Disneyland officials noted that the park recently announced discounted $50 prices for children aged 3-9. Those tickets, which go on sale Oct. 24, are good for any day between Jan. 8, 2024, and March 10, 2024, subject to park reservation availability.