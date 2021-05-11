Dodgers to Again Dedicate Seating Sections For Fully Vaccinated Fans

The Dodgers will open a nine-game homestand Tuesday night and will offer dedicated seating sections for fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The sections will be available for games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the Friday through Sunday series against the Miami Marlins and next week's series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The seats will be on the right-field side of Dodger Stadium's Loge and Reserve levels, with tickets available at dodgers.com/vaccinationzone.

As an incentive for fans to get vaccinated, the tickets will be discounted 20% below usual pricing, meaning they will start at $34. At least 1,000 tickets will be available in the fully vaccinated section for each game during the homestand, a team official said.

The Dodgers set aside two sections on the Loge level for fully vaccinated fans on April 24 and sold out all 500 seats.

The sections will be restricted to people who had their final vaccine dose at least two weeks ago. Children between the ages of 2 and 15 must provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the game.

Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated section, except while actively eating and or drinking in the ticketed section.

Social distancing will not be required in the sections and fans will be seated directly next to other parties.