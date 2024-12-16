Norwalk

Dog attacks, injures three people at a home in Norwalk

The injured parties suffered bites to the nose, fingers and arms.

By Missael Soto

ONSCENE.TV

At least three people were injured following an attack from a dog at a Norwalk home Sunday night.

Authorities responded to a call around 7:34 p.m. of a dog attack at a home in the 14000 block of Crossdale Avenue.

Three adults suffered bites to the nose, fingers and arms, according to Leutinant Healey with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. All three were transported to a nearby hospital.

The South East Area Animal Control Authority took control of the dog. It's unclear what breed it was.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

