Dog walker in Garden Grove shoots and kills homeless man, police say

A Garden Grove resident walking his dog fatally shot a man who appeared to be homeless during an altercation Thursday.

A family initially called police to report a man sleeping outside their home. But before officers could arrive, the man was shot and killed. The shooter claimed it was self-defense.

“A normal, nice man. I’ve met him one time … I say hi to him, and he says hi back,” said 19-year-old neighbor Sebastian Bona.

Bona said he went outside and witnessed the argument between the men, hoping nothing worse would happen. Shortly after going inside, he heard gunshots.

The Bona family said they had footage of what happened after the shooting but refrained from sharing the footage with NBC4 before detectives had the chance to review it.

It is unclear whether the shooter has a concealed carry permit. Garden Grove police detectives are still investigating.

As of Thursday night, the shooter had not been arrested or charged with any crime.