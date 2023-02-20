Large Fire Breaks Out in Cafeteria at Dominguez High School in Compton

Firefighters battled flames for hours Monday after a large fire broke out in the cafeteria at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton.

The fire sent large plumes of smoke into the air over the neighborhood Monday night. The fire started around 7:15 p.m.

The school was closed Monday for the President's Day holiday.

Details about a cause were not immediately available. At 10 p.m., large columns of smoke were still rising from the fire.

Part of a roof collapsed, but there were no reports of injuries.

Classes were canceled Tuesday.