Compton

Large Fire Breaks Out in Cafeteria at Dominguez High School in Compton

Firefighters battled a large fire broke out at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton for hours.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled flames for hours Monday after a large fire broke out in the cafeteria at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton.

The fire sent large plumes of smoke into the air over the neighborhood Monday night. The fire started around 7:15 p.m.

The school was closed Monday for the President's Day holiday.

Details about a cause were not immediately available. At 10 p.m., large columns of smoke were still rising from the fire.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Part of a roof collapsed, but there were no reports of injuries.

Classes were canceled Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Compton
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us