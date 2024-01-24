Double shooting investigation underway a block away from USC

A double shooting is under investigation after two men were shot about a block away from the University of Southern California (USC) campus.

The violence was reported sometime around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Budlong Avenue in LA’s Adams-Normandie neighborhood.

Due to the shooting’s proximity to USC, students received a notice via TrojansAlert – an emergency notification system for the university. It warned students and staff to avoid the area. There is no threat to the public, according to the alert system.

The shooting victims were taken to an area hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately made clear.

The gunman is believed to have gotten away in a gray Porsche Cayenne. LAPD remains searching for that individual