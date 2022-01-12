Double Shooting Near South Los Angeles Leaves One Man Dead and Another Injured

Sheriffs Homicide Bureau detectives today are investigating a double shooting in an unincorporated area bordering South Los Angeles that left one man dead and another wounded.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. Tuesday in a commercial parking lot in the 11400 block of Vermont Avenue, near Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man in his 30s died at a hospital, the sheriff's department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. A man in his 20s was hospitalized in stable condition.

"Investigators learned the victims were standing in the parking lot of the retail center when a dark colored sedan parked on the west curb line of South Vermont Avenue," sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.

"Four male suspects, unknown race, exited the car and walked into the parking lot," Schrader said. "At least two of the suspects opened fire on the victims before the four suspects ran to and entered the black sedan before speeding away southbound South Vermont Avenue."

A motive for the shooting was not known. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.