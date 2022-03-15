Authorities Monday were hoping that a reward of up to $50,000 will develop information that will help solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in November of 2020 in the downtown Los Angeles area.

Michael McGarry, 26, was shot on Nov. 15, 2020, at Enterprise and Mateo streets, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

A news conference was planned Monday morning at LAPD headquarters to announce the reward and seek the public's help in solving the crime.

The reward was offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detective Hector Salas at 213-486-8700; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.