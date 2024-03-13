Dr. Dre to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Legendary record producer and rapper Dr. Dre has been selected to receive the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dr. Dre is scheduled to be honored on March 19 at 11:30 a.m. on 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, just in front of Jimmy Kimmel Studios. He will receive his star in the category of recording.

Fellow hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and music mogul Jimmy Iovine will join emcee Big Boy as speakers.

“Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said. “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence.”

Martinez added that the location of Dr. Dre’s star is particularly special because it will be nestled alongside that of long-time friend collaborator Snoop Dogg.

Dr. Dre has nine Grammy Awards, record label Aftermath Entertainment and audio products manufacturer Beats Electronics under his belt. He discovered hip-hop stars Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak at Aftermath Entertainment after founding it in 1996.

He began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru before co-founding hip hop group N.W.A., who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in February.

Dr. Dre then transitioned into a solo career in 1992 with debut album "The Chronic," which won him his first Grammy in 1993 for Best Rap Solo Performance for track “Let Me Ride.”

The Recording Academy and Black Music Collective introduced the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammys ceremony, naming it after the artist to honor him. Dr. Dre himself was the inaugural winner.

“‘Inspiration’ is one of my favorite words and as a creative, it’s what I’m always in search of — and I hope to leave behind long after I’m gone,” Dr. Dre said in his acceptance speech after receiving the award on Feb. 5, 2023. “So, what I love about this award is that it uses my name to inspire the next generation of producers, artists and entrepreneurs to reach for their greatness and demand that from everybody around you.”

A Compton native and philanthropist, Dr. Dre donated $10 million to Compton High School for the school’s new performing arts center that broke ground in 2022. According to the Compton Unified School District, it has been named the “Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young Performing Arts Center” in his honor.

The dedication of Dr. Dre’s Walk of Fame star can be streamed live here.