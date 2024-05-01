Police enter encampment on UCLA campus and take several people into custody

What to Know Violence erupted between pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israeli counter-demonstrators Tuesday night at UCLA.

Counterdemonstrators threw sticks, cones, rocks and other objects at the pro-Palestinian encampment -- actions that escalated to violence including physical fights.

Early Thursday, police moved into the encampment hours after a dispersal order was issued.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a series of dispersal orders overnight before entering a pro-Palestinian protest encampment hours later Thursday morning at the UCLA campus.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains at the University of California Los Angeles following a chaotic Tuesday night between pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israeli counterdemonstrators that included fights, firecrackers and different chemicals sprayed during the confrontation. Officers in protective gear issued orders Wednesday evening for the group to leave the encampment, warning over loudspeakers that anyone who refused to leave could face arrest.

A large group remained at the encampment and on nearby campus steps early Thursday morning after several more dispersal orders were announced. Officers took down tents, barriers and other items used to build the encampment.

It was not immediately clear how many people were taken into custody.

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up their encampment behind plywood and metal barriers, which were broken down violently by counter-protesters Tuesday night. Sticks, rocks, cones and other objects were thrown at the encampment – actions that escalated to violence condemned by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a statement released to the UCLA community, Chancellor Gene D. Block described the individuals who incited the violence as “instigators.”

“Late last night, a group of instigators came to Royce Quad to forcefully attack the encampment that has been established there to advocate for Palestinian rights. Physical violence ensued, and our campus requested support from external law enforcement agencies to help end this appalling assault, quell the fighting and protect our community.”

“However one feels about the encampment, this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable. It has shaken our campus to its core and — adding to other abhorrent incidents that we have witnessed and that have circulated on social media over the past several days — further damaged our community’s sense of security.”

Block continued his statement saying students who were impacted by Tuesday’s violence could seek counseling and psychological services via the university’s student affairs website.

All UCLA classes were canceled Wednesday in wake of the melee due to "the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad."

In a press conference held Wednesday, Muslim civil rights groups and organizers of the protest said about 25 people were injured during Tuesday’s confrontation. The severity of those injuries was not disclosed.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests were announced in connection with Tuesday’s events. Law enforcement was not present when the melee broke out. The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol have since arrived on campus to monitor activity.

The LAPD issued a dispersal order for all protesters just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, then issued a tactical alert around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

