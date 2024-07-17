Driver arrested for DUI after fiery crash outside a Tarzana home

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fiery crash outside a Tarzana home.

The car burst into flames after having crashed into the front yard of the home.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the call at 12:32 a.m. to the area near Reseda Boulevard and Rosita Street.

The driver and a passenger left the scene but the driver was later arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the crash.