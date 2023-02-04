Driver Rescued After Falling 100 Feet Down Cliff in Beverly Crest

The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a woman after her vehicle fell 100 feet down into an embankment Saturday afternoon.

A 35-year-old woman was found outside of the vehicle. No other passengers were in the vehicle and no one else was trapped inside.

The woman is said to be in "at least serious condition."

The rescue operation was reported at the 8000 block of Mulholland Drive.

Crews are closing Mulholland Dr at Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon, according to the LAFD.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Firefighters are preparing for a “two line rope system using a litter basket” while a medic will be lowered to assist in evaluating the woman.

“Due to the severity of injuries to the patient and the terrain, LAFD Air Ops will conduct a hoist operation and air ambulance transport,” the LAFD said.