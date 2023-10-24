Driver rearrested in PCH crash that killed Pepperdine University students

What to Know The driver, 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm, faces charges that include four counts of murder.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Deslyn Williams, 21-year-old Asha Weir, 20-year-old Niamh Rolston and 21-year-old Peyton Stewart.

Malibu residents have called for increased safety measures in wake of the crash.

The driver accused of killing four Pepperdine University students in a violent crash in Malibu has been rearrested after investigators gathered more evidence to present to the district attorney's office, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.

Malibu resident Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, was rearrested on Tuesday on four counts of murder, the LASD said. His bail has been set at $8 million. Bohm was initially arrested following the Oct. 17 crash but was released to "allow detectives time to gather the evidence needed to secure the strongest criminal filing and conviction," the sheriff's department said.

The devastating crash happened around 8:30 p.m. while the four students were walking or standing on the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The victims were identified as 21-year-old Deslyn Williams, 21-year-old Asha Weir, 20-year-old Niamh Rolston and 21-year-old Peyton Stewart, all seniors at Pepperdine.

Sheriff's officials said the driver, who was apparently speeding, lost control while traveling westbound on PCH and swerved onto the north shoulder, slamming into three parked vehicles. Those vehicles then struck the four women, all of whom died at the scene.

The crash happened on a stretch of road described by locals as "Dead Man's Curve." On Monday, Malibu residents gathered at a city council meeting to call for increased safety measures on PCH.

“Why does it take something like this for anybody in the city to do anything? Why,” one frustrated speaker said when she took the podium.

A memorial service was held for the victims over the weekend, in which devastated friends and family members opened up about their grief and fondly looked back at the young women's lives.

"Peyton, Asha, Niamh and Deslyn were our best friends. They were everything," said Aubrey Lewis, a Pepperdine student. Recalling her friendship with Deslyn, she said, "Making others smile made her smile" and "She was joy, everyone's best hype woman."