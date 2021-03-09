Orange County

Driver Wanted in Deputy Hit-and-Run Smashes Into Unsuspecting Drivers on Diamond Bar Streets

The red sedan also hit about three other vehicles while fleeing from police.

By Heather Navarro

A driver leading a multi-county chase after a hit-and-run involving a deputy vehicle in Walnut treated a Diamond Bar roadway like a demolition derby, smashing into unsuspecting drivers before getting trapped behind a car Tuesday.

The pursuit driver was in a standoff with deputies in Diamond Bar near the 60 Freeway.

Deputies had weapons drawn and were firing pepper balls into the vehicle at about 4 p.m.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Has The Pandemic Fixed the Traffic Problem in LA? Study Says No

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Home Depot Hiring for More Than 3,000 Positions in Los Angeles Area

The chase began at 3:24 p.m. after the hit-and-run occurred at Valley Boulevard and Grand Avenue in the city of Walnut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Two people were taken to the hospital in the crash aftermath.

Deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers unsuccessfully, leaving the sedan's bumper hanging by a thread.

The red sedan also side-swiped about three other vehicles while fleeing from police, before slamming into several others.

Finally, the pursuit driver hit a silver SUV, and came to a stop.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountychasePursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us