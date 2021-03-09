A driver leading a multi-county chase after a hit-and-run involving a deputy vehicle in Walnut treated a Diamond Bar roadway like a demolition derby, smashing into unsuspecting drivers before getting trapped behind a car Tuesday.

The pursuit driver was in a standoff with deputies in Diamond Bar near the 60 Freeway.

Deputies had weapons drawn and were firing pepper balls into the vehicle at about 4 p.m.

The chase began at 3:24 p.m. after the hit-and-run occurred at Valley Boulevard and Grand Avenue in the city of Walnut.

Two people were taken to the hospital in the crash aftermath.

Deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers unsuccessfully, leaving the sedan's bumper hanging by a thread.

The red sedan also side-swiped about three other vehicles while fleeing from police, before slamming into several others.

Finally, the pursuit driver hit a silver SUV, and came to a stop.

