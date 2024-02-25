Driver shot in attempted carjacking in Long Beach

A motorist in a parked vehicle was shot during an attempted carjacking in Long Beach on Sunday, authorities said.

The robbers, described as four men in two separate vehicles, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at about 2:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Orange Avenue located the victim, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot to the lower body. Paramedics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim and his female companion were in their parked vehicle when four people, in two vehicles that approached southbound from Orange Avenue, pulled up and demanded his keys. The victim refused and one of the men discharged a firearm and shot the victim. The men then fled the scene, police said.