Silver Lake

Driver Strikes Bicyclist in Hit-and-Run Crash Caught on Dashcam Video

Video shows a silver car rear ending a man on a bicycle in the Silver Lake area. LAPD investigators are searching for the driver.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist avoided serious injuries in a frightening hit-and-run crash captured on dashboard camera video in the Silver Lake area. 

The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 16 on Glendale Boulevard near Allesandro Street, police said. Dashcam video from a trailing car shows the driver of a silver 2012 to 2016 Hyundai Elantra strike the bicyclist, knocking him off the bike.

He manages to quickly get back up off the busy street, avoid traffic and run to the side of the road. He suffered minor injuries. 

The driver continued southbound on Glendale Boulevard and was last seen going westbound on Berkley Avenue from Allesandro Street. The Hyundai is likely to have right front-end damage and missing its right front hub cap, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Los Angeles Police Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or e-mail him at 31480@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Silver Lakedashcam
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us