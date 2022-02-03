A bicyclist avoided serious injuries in a frightening hit-and-run crash captured on dashboard camera video in the Silver Lake area.

The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 16 on Glendale Boulevard near Allesandro Street, police said. Dashcam video from a trailing car shows the driver of a silver 2012 to 2016 Hyundai Elantra strike the bicyclist, knocking him off the bike.

He manages to quickly get back up off the busy street, avoid traffic and run to the side of the road. He suffered minor injuries.

The driver continued southbound on Glendale Boulevard and was last seen going westbound on Berkley Avenue from Allesandro Street. The Hyundai is likely to have right front-end damage and missing its right front hub cap, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Los Angeles Police Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or e-mail him at 31480@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.