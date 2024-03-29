Driver strikes LAPD officer during South LA-area traffic stop

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized Friday after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in the South Los Angeles area.

Officers were conducting a stop around 11 a.m. Friday near 45th and Wall streets when the driver intentionally reversed into one of the officers, the LAPD said. The driver left the scene.

The injured officer was hospitalized. Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available.

The driver was taken into custody early Friday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what led to the initial traffic stop.