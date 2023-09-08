Sylmar

87-year-old woman struck and killed by DUI suspect as she got out of car on Sylmar street

The driver was arrested at the scene after crashing into at least five parked cars, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 87-year-old woman was killed late Thursday in a crash involving a DUI suspect in Sylmar.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Foothill Boulevard. The driver struck a parked car as two people were getting out of the vehicle, police said.

One of the victims, identified only as an 87-year-old woman, was killed. The second victim was hospitalized, but details about that individual's condition were not immediately available.

After striking the victims, the driver crashed into at least five more parked cars, police said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.

