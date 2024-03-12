DUI suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange

A driver suspected of DUI was arrested following a short pursuit that began minutes after a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Orange.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Tustin Street. The driver led police on a brief pursuit following the collision that killed a man who was crossing the street outside a crosswalk in the 300 block of North Tustin Street.

The victim died at the scene. Details about his identity were not immediately available.

A few minutes after the crash, police located a Scion sedan with significant front-end damage, including a shattered windshield, on Glassell Street at Katella Avenue. The brief pursuit went on for about 1 mile and ended at Tustin Street south of Adams Avenue, police said

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony hit and run, evading and vehicular homicide. Police said the suspect has four prior DUI convictions in the last 10 years.