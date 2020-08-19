El Monte Approves Funding for Police Body Worn Cameras

El Monte Police Department officers will soon have body worn cameras after El Monte City Council and Mayor Andre Quintero unanimously approved the funding, officials announced Wednesday.

LensLock, a San Diego company, will supply the cameras for an annual cost of $141,652.50, according to officials. The city has a five-year agreement with them that includes, "unlimited storage, new body worn cameras every 30 months, full warranties, training and 24 hours comprehensive technical support."

Officers can use the cameras to take high quality photos, as well as videos, according to officials.

"These improvements in technology will allow our officers to work more efficiently and effectively when it comes to securing digital evidence, which is an increasingly significant component of modern policing," said El Monte Police Department Chief David Reynoso.

The city is hoping to have the cameras operation by the end of the year, officials said.

"We are always striving to improve accountability, transparency, and legitimacy within our community; body worn cameras are a significant step in keeping up with that commitment," Quintero said.

"The use of body worn cameras offers a sense of security to both the public and to our officers."