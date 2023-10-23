Victim's daughter arrested in deadly stabbing at El Monte home

The daughter of a woman killed in a stabbing at an El Monte home was arrested in connection with the slaying, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Police responded at about 5 p.m. Sunday to the 11000 block of Ranchito Street, where they detained a woman, later identified as the victim's daughter, outside the home. Officers entered the residence and found a 40- to 45-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner's office identified Jacqueline Perez, 44, as the stabbing victim.

She died at the scene. Her brother told NBCLA that she is a grandmother who was celebrating a young grand-daughter's birthday.

"There are no suspects outstanding," the sheriff's department said. A possible murder weapon was recovered at the scene."

