El Segundo High School classes cancelled after lockdown due to report of safety threat

Classes were cancelled Friday at El Segundo High School after a lockdown that followed a report of students talking about bringing a weapon to the campus.

At about 8:30 a.m., the school received an anonymous call about someone with a gun on campus, El Segundo police said. The school was lockdown and classrooms were then evacuated one at a time, police said.

Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day.

In a message to families in the school district, Superintendent Melissa Moore said the tip received by the district office came from a community member who reported overhearing ESHS students discussing bringing a weapon to school. That information was passed along to police, who recommended the lockdown and closure, Moore said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police searched the campus, but no weapons were located.

Anyone with information was asked to call the El Segundo Police Department at 310-524-2200.