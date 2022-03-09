People around the world are sending money directly to Ukrainian people by going online and buying art made by Ukrainian children. Kids are posting their drawings on the website Etsy.

Elya Dudnyk, is one of those artists.

At 9 years old, he's producing and selling his art on the online platform for $5 a print.

His art is available on the Etsy store called Woodlexx, managed by his mother Olena Dudnyk.

She says when her son and his 5-year-old cousin Eva learned that other kids were selling their art on Etsy, they wanted to get involved.

"We can spend it for children -- for our living. This is a great help for us right now," said Olena over FaceTime.

She, her son and 14 other relatives have fled to a country home after closing their family's woodworking business due to the war.

One of Eva's latest pictures features a peaceful scene with flowers and sunshine.

Elya recently finished a piece that depicts a man standing beneath a Russian plane falling from the sky after being shot down by a Ukrainian tank.

The words "no war" are written at the bottom.

"He said this is how he sees our ... Ukrainian win in this war,” said Olena.

Over the call, Elya jumped up to express his pride over raising funds.

"Da," he said. "Yes, he says he’s proud,” Olena said.

Another mother, Vitaly -- whose Etsy store is called HandtoolsDerdel -- sells her childrens' art that utilizes patriotic blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Going back and forth to the basement under direction of air raid sirens, Olena said the children can keep busy with their art during this time.

“Now they have a contest between each other and they, all the time, [are] asking how much money did they earn -- that’s like a little fun for them," she said.

If you'd like to support young Ukrainian artists, you can go to Etsy and search "Ukrainian children art."

Once you find a drawing you like, you can purchase it, download a digital copy and print it at home.

"We very [much] appreciate that.. thank you, world," said Olena.