Ventura County

Evacuations ordered in Ventura neighborhood due to methane gas odor

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued after what authorities said were reports of a methane gas odor in the seaside community northwest of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Emergency vehicles are pictured in Ventura.
Ventura Police

Evacuations were ordered in a Ventura neighborhood Thursday due to potentially dangerous levels of methane gas, according to authorities.

Details about the source of the gas odor were not immediately available. Public safety personnel responded to the area of Bayshore and Pierpont in the coastal community about 70 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

An evacuation order was in effect for a stretch of Bayshore Avenue. An evacuation warning was in effect for some areas.

A temporary evacuation point was opened in the lower parking lot of Ventura Community College.

Pierpont Elementary School has issued an early pick up request to parents. Students who need to stay at the school will shelter in place.

Road Closures

  • Pierpont from Seaward to Greenock. Pierpont Elementary Parents will be allowed through to pick up their children.
  • Peninsula from Seahorse to Pierpont
  • Bayshore Avenue north of Peninsula and south to Coral
  • Clearview Avenue north of Peninsula

