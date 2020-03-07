False Alarm Causes Momentary Panic at Riverside Mall

A false alarm caused a momentary panic Saturday at a mall in Riverside, police said.

A large contingent of officers was dispatched about 5:30 p.m. after reports that customers had been advised though an automated warning system to evacuate or shelter in place at the Galleria at Tyler in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street, near the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The alarm was prompted by ''a false activation of the Galleria's warning system,'' police said on Twitter.

"This, in turn, caused panic and fear that a shooting was taking place," but no shots were fired or heard, police said.

"Officers have determined the mall is safe and normal activities are resuming," the department tweeted shortly before 6 p.m.