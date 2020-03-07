Riverside

False Alarm Causes Momentary Panic at Riverside Mall

The alarm was prompted by ''a false activation of the Galleria's warning system,'' police said on Twitter.

Getty Images

A false alarm caused a momentary panic Saturday at a mall in Riverside, police said.

A large contingent of officers was dispatched about 5:30 p.m. after reports that customers had been advised though an automated warning system to evacuate or shelter in place at the Galleria at Tyler in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street, near the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The alarm was prompted by ''a false activation of the Galleria's warning system,'' police said on Twitter.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant 1 min ago

After Kobe Crash, Sheriff’s Dept. Asks for Investigation of Policy on Accident Photos

Riverside County 7 mins ago

Women in Indio Jail Charged with Assaulting Fellow Inmate

"This, in turn, caused panic and fear that a shooting was taking place," but no shots were fired or heard, police said.

"Officers have determined the mall is safe and normal activities are resuming," the department tweeted shortly before 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us