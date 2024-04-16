Fans line up for Taylor Swift's library installation at the Grove

Dozens of Swifties lined up at the Grove Tuesday for a library installation in celebration of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.”
The three-day, pop-up event kicked off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in partnership with Spotify to allow fans to check out a curated poetry library.
“The shelves will be packed with books and visual surprises for fans to enjoy,” Spotify said in a press release.
Spotify also warned that entry is not guaranteed since it’s first come, first serve.
The installation will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday.
The music superstar is not expected to attend the event.