Taylor Swift

Fans line up for Taylor Swift's library installation at the Grove

The library installation is set to open to public through Thursday with a curated poetry library.

By Helen Jeong

Dozens of Swifties lined up at the Grove Tuesday for a library installation in celebration of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The three-day, pop-up event kicked off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in partnership with Spotify to allow fans to check out a curated poetry library.

“The shelves will be packed with books and visual surprises for fans to enjoy,” Spotify said in a press release.

Spotify also warned that entry is not guaranteed since it’s first come, first serve.

The installation will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday.

The music superstar is not expected to attend the event.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftThe Grove
