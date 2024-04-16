Fans line up for Taylor Swift's library installation at the Grove

Dozens of Swifties lined up at the Grove Tuesday for a library installation in celebration of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The three-day, pop-up event kicked off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in partnership with Spotify to allow fans to check out a curated poetry library.

Paging all Tortured Poets:

Join us at The Grove in L.A. starting tomorrow to celebrate Taylor Swift's newest era, arriving 4/19. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/46MJb3O3bk — Spotify (@Spotify) April 15, 2024

“The shelves will be packed with books and visual surprises for fans to enjoy,” Spotify said in a press release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Spotify also warned that entry is not guaranteed since it’s first come, first serve.

🚨| The current line to see Spotify's library installation for Taylor Swift's "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT"! #SpotifyTTPD #TSTTPD



pic.twitter.com/ddojn6smVY — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 16, 2024

The installation will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday.

The music superstar is not expected to attend the event.