Fatal crash on 110 Freeway closes four lanes

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area of Vermont-Vista.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded at 3:34 a.m. to the southbound freeway and the Manchester Avenue on-ramp where they found a body in one of the freeway's lanes.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of four lanes of the southbound freeway while they conducted their investigation.
