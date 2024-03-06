Los Angeles

Fatal crash on 110 Freeway closes four lanes

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area of Vermont-Vista.

By City News Service

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded at 3:34 a.m. to the southbound freeway and the Manchester Avenue on-ramp where they found a body in one of the freeway's lanes.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of four lanes of the southbound freeway while they conducted their investigation.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
