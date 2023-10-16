duarte

Father of 4 fatally shot outside his Duarte home, gunman remains at large

The victim leaves behind four young children, whose ages are 7, 8, 11 and 12.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Relatives of a father of four who was killed outside his home early Monday are desperately seeking answers as police in Duarte continue their investigation on the shooting.

Fidel Padilla, 32, was killed shortly before 2 a.m. when he was shot outside his home on the 1000 block of Kellwill Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD). The victim’s family said he stepped outside his home and suddenly returned inside with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

According to LASD, Padilla died at the scene. He leaves behind four young children, whose ages are 7, 8, 11 and 12, his family said.

The shooter remains on the loose as Padilla’s family deals with their grief. A description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

duarteLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentshootingInvestigation
