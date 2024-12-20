Anaheim

FedEx driver arrested accused of DUI after crash in Anaheim

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

A FedEx driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing the delivery truck into multiple vehicles in Anaheim.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Euclid Street and Crescent Avenue, according to Anaheim police.

The driver of the delivery truck crashed into three other vehicles. The driver and another person were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear if the driver of the FedEx truck was a full-time employee or a seasonal employee. NBCLA has reached out to FedEx for comment.

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
