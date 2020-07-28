Applicants Sought for Forest Service's Women-In-Wildfire Basic Training Camp

U.S. Forest Service fire management officials are seeking 30 candidates for the fourth annual Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp based at Little Tujunga Hotshot headquarters in Sylmar, it was announced Tuesday.



The six-day camp, which begins on Nov. 16, is designed to introduce and prepare women for entry-level wildland firefighter jobs throughout California and surrounding states.

"Led by female firefighters who have over 60 years of combined experience, this camp is structured to train women in basic firefighting techniques and fire behavior through classroom and hands-on training,'' according to a Forest Service statement. "Students will practice on multiple types of fire suppression equipment, including Forest Service fire engines, hand tools and advanced firing techniques.''

Upon completion of the 40-hour training program, trainees will receive their Wildland Firefighter Type 2 certification.

"The camp is physically challenging for some trainees,'' according to the statement. "Daily physical exercise and in field drills structured for the camp were developed to help applicants experience actual wildland field environment under the supervision of experienced women supervisors.

Participants must pass the federal firefighter's work capacity test, at the arduous-level, as part of the application process.''

Those selected for the program will be provided meals and will live at the Little Tujunga Hotshot base. Each candidate will have all training material, specialized equipment and clothing provided.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 23. The form can be found on the Angeles National Forest website.